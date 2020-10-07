Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    149th Gunfighters wash mounted F-16 static display [Image 1 of 2]

    149th Gunfighters wash mounted F-16 static display

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Guillermo De La Cruz, 149th Maintenance Squadron member, and Tech. Sgt. Dean Walden, 149th Fighter Wing retired, wash an F-16 static display at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. De La Cruz spearheaded the project to remodel an F-16 and mount it onto a display stand in March of 2016. Preserving military history is a passion for De La Cruz, and he takes time to care for all the 149th’s aircraft as the wing's historical property custodian. (Air National Guard Mindy Bloem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 16:00
    Photo ID: 6271438
    VIRIN: 200710-Z-UK039-0002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Gunfighters wash mounted F-16 static display [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    149th Gunfighters wash mounted F-16 static display
    149th Gunfighters wash mounted F-16 static display

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT