U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dajour Martin, F-35A Demonstration Team weapons technician, prepares a canopy covering for an F-35A Lightning II prior to a routine jet washing June 22, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Jet washing is a routine maintenance task, the frequency of which can change based on the environment the jet normally operates in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6271329
|VIRIN:
|200622-F-TY205-1117
|Resolution:
|4739x4739
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Demo Team washes a jet [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT