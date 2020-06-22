F-35 Demo Team washes a jet

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dajour Martin, F-35A Demonstration Team weapons technician, prepares a canopy covering for an F-35A Lightning II prior to a routine jet washing June 22, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Jet washing is a routine maintenance task, the frequency of which can change based on the environment the jet normally operates in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

