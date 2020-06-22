Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team washes a jet [Image 7 of 8]

    F-35 Demo Team washes a jet

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Spear, F-35A Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, sprays down an F-35A Lightning II during a routine jet washing June 22, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Jet washing is a routine maintenance task, the frequency of which can change based on the environment the jet normally operates in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 14:12
    Photo ID: 6271330
    VIRIN: 200622-F-TY205-1112
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.91 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team washes a jet [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

