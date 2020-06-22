U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Spear, F-35A Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, sprays down an F-35A Lightning II during a routine jet washing June 22, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Jet washing is a routine maintenance task, the frequency of which can change based on the environment the jet normally operates in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 14:12 Photo ID: 6271330 VIRIN: 200622-F-TY205-1112 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.91 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Demo Team washes a jet [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.