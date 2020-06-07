V-22 Departs MCAS Iwakuni

A V-22 Osprey aircraft bound for the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) based at Camp Kisarazu prepares to depart Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, July 6, 2020. The ferry flight from MCAS Iwakuni marked the delivery of the first V-22 to the Japan Self Defense Force.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 Photo by Cpl Lauren Brune Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP