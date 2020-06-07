Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V-22 Departs MCAS Iwakuni [Image 4 of 14]

    V-22 Departs MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A V-22 Osprey aircraft bound for the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) based at Camp Kisarazu prepares to depart Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, July 6, 2020. The ferry flight from MCAS Iwakuni marked the delivery of the first V-22 to the Japan Self Defense Force.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 03:41
    Photo ID: 6270782
    VIRIN: 200706-M-LP762-1028
    Resolution: 5888x3925
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V-22 Departs MCAS Iwakuni [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Osprey
    MCAS Iwakuni
    V-22
    Iwakuni

