    The 297th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of Atlantic Resolve Mission [Image 5 of 5]

    The 297th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of Atlantic Resolve Mission

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jamia Odom 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    During the 297th/ 652nd RIP TOA ceremony Polish Chaplin, Jelinek delivers a prayer for the two units.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 297th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of Atlantic Resolve Mission [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army Europe
    West Point
    Alaska National Guard
    652nd RSG Montana Reserve Unit

