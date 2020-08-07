The 297th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of Atlantic Resolve Mission

POWIDZ, Poland – On 8 July a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority ceremony in Powidz, Poland marked the beginning of a nine-month deployment for the 297th Regional Support Group and the end for the 652nd RSG.



During the ceremony, the 652nd RSG, a Reserve unit out of the state of Montana, cased its guidon and transferred authority to the 297th RSG, a national guard unit which arrived in late June from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.



Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, commanding general of the 21st Theatre Sustainment Command, presided over the ceremony.



“In September of last year, the 652nd Regional Support Group, based out of Helena Montana, arrived and formally uncased their colors and initiated the support mission,” Mohan said. “The 652nd was the first unit to arrive to provide much-needed management of those forward operating sites and those bases. Since arriving on day one, Col. Erica Herzog has pushed team 652 to new heights.”



While continuing his remarks, Mohan extended a warm welcome and words of encouragement to Col. Matthew Schell and the 297th RSG.

Schell, commanding officer of the 297th RSG, relieved Herzog, commanding officer of the 652nd RSG, in officially assuming all duties and responsibilities from the group.



“We owe a great debt of gratitude to Col. Erica Herzog and her team,” Schell said. “Erica, anything we might accomplish will be built on the foundations you established. Thank you for your support of us as we prepared at home station and over the course of the last few weeks. The Soldiers of the 652nd RSG continue to impress me every day, and I’m confident that you will all continue to make positive contributions to the Army as you move on from here.”



Schell expressed his confidence and enthusiasm for his unit, saying the 297th RSG is talented and up to the task. He also reaffirmed his commitment to the security of Europe and development of the relationship between the 297th and the Polish armed forces. He touched on the historical relationship between the two countries citing the Polish Revolutionary War hero Tadeusz Kościuszko.



“Last weekend, I was reminded of Tadeusz Kościuszko, the Polish Engineer Officer who fought in our Continental Army with General Washington during the war for independence,” Schell said. “He is also known as the architect of the early fortifications at West Point. Major General Kościuszko reminds us that our relationship with Poland is as old as our nation. “



The ceremony concluded with the lowering of the 652nd’s group flag and the raising of the 297th’s to signify the transfer of authority.



Before the RIP/TOA occurred, the 297th RSG and 652nd Group Commanders visited Powidz Mayor, Jakub Gwitt, to discuss the change of leadership and the continued commitment of strong cultural ties and security for our Polish and NATO allies.



From its base in Powidz, Poland the 297th RSG will support the Atlantic Resolve mission. The unit will be providing base support to eleven bases that will host rotational U.S., Polish and other NATO forces. Base support will include billeting, laundry, shower facilities, gym, dining facilities, and postal and religious services.



297th Soldiers are settling into their new positions eager to start their new mission. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cunningham was asked if he foresaw any challenges ahead for the new unit.



“I learn something new almost every day,” Cunningham said. “Learning is a lifelong process. The same can be said for the Army and this mission. The two-week Culminating Training Exercise set us up for baseline success. That baseline left out details every one of our Soldiers, to include me, discover as we immerse ourselves in daily mission activities.”



The 297th has been through a grueling process training up for the Atlantic Resolve mission in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unit has undergone a 14-day quarantine while conducting CTE training at Ft. Hood and another 14-day quarantine once they arrived in country.



When asked about the mood of the unit, Cunningham responded, “It is a bit early to have a genuine assessment overall. What I can say is that the Soldiers are ecstatic to be out of the overextended quarantine process. They are eager to wrap their hands around their area of responsibility and finally get dirty. Last weekend provided an outlet and a needed breath of fresh air while they explored the local Powidz community.”



While deployed, the 297th will continue to build on the strong Polish - American partnership, relationships and positive momentum that the 652nd has established with the Polish people.

