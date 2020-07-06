200607-N-KL617-1024

EAST CHINA SEA (June 7, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Shelby Bradley, from Mountainview, Ark., fires a shot line from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) to USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during an underway replenishment. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

