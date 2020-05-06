Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200605-N-KL617-1062 [Image 4 of 12]

    200605-N-KL617-1062

    AT SEA

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 5, 2020) – Sailors aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) recover a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB) after picking up a lost life ring from a merchant vessel. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

