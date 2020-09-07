USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns

SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, holds a press conference after returning from deployment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Russell Lindsey)

