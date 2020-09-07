Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors wait to man the mooring lines as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) maneuvers into port Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Russell Lindsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 22:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    san diego
    CVN 71
    Carrier
    theodore roosevelt
    NAS North Island

