Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak

Major Michelle Curran, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Lead Solo pilot, demonstrates flight maneuvers to seven-year-old Zoey Stachowiak, aspiring pilot, June 25, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Stachowiak was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. The “Thunderbird for a Day” program gives children of various ages the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a Thunderbirds pilot and learn more about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards)

