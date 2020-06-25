Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak [Image 2 of 6]

    Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Major Michelle Curran, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Lead Solo pilot, demonstrates flight maneuvers to seven-year-old Zoey Stachowiak, aspiring pilot, June 25, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Stachowiak was invited to spend the day as an honorary Thunderbird. The “Thunderbird for a Day” program gives children of various ages the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a Thunderbirds pilot and learn more about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 18:50
    Photo ID: 6270508
    VIRIN: 200625-F-YM230-1023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Hometown: NEW BERLIN, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak

