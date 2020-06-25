Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak

Zoey Stachowiak, seven-year-old aspiring pilot, tries on a helmet during a “Thunderbird for a Day” visit June 25, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Thunderbird for a Day program gives children of various ages the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a Thunderbirds pilot and learn more about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 18:50
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Hometown:
|NEW BERLIN, WI, US
