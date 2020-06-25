Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Zoey Stachowiak, seven-year-old aspiring pilot, tries on a helmet during a “Thunderbird for a Day” visit June 25, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Thunderbird for a Day program gives children of various ages the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a Thunderbirds pilot and learn more about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbird for a Day: Zoey Stachowiak [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

