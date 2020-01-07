93rd ARS returns home after 7-month deployment

A 93rd Air Refueling Squadron member arrives from deployment and greets his loved one on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. Seventy-six members of the 93rd ARS deployed for seven months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
