    93rd ARS returns home after 7-month deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    93rd ARS returns home after 7-month deployment

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A 93rd Air Refueling Squadron member arrives from deployment and greets his loved one on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. Seventy-six members of the 93rd ARS deployed for seven months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93rd ARS returns home after 7-month deployment [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

