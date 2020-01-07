A 93rd Air Refueling Squadron member arrives home from a deployment and is greeted by a loved one on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. The Airmen left home for a four-month deployment but due to coronavirus disease 2019 health and safety restrictions, members returned after seven months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:55 Photo ID: 6270454 VIRIN: 200701-F-JR816-1119 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 437.56 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93rd ARS returns home after 7-month deployment [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.