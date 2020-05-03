C5ISR Center engineer tests power generation equipment

Mobile battlefield power is critical for the Army’s future. C5ISR Center electrical engineer Pearse Swail tests power generation equipment, in support of Army Project Manager Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems, designing automated equipment to decrease the time and personnel required to perform traditional testing.
03.05.2020
07.09.2020
|6270252
|200305-O-AQ639-229
|3513x4786
|2.46 MB
FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
