Mobile battlefield power is critical for the Army’s future. C5ISR Center electrical engineer Pearse Swail tests power generation equipment, in support of Army Project Manager Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems, designing automated equipment to decrease the time and personnel required to perform traditional testing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 16:12 Photo ID: 6270254 VIRIN: 200305-O-AQ639-479 Resolution: 5376x2636 Size: 1.95 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C5ISR Center engineer tests power generation equipment [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.