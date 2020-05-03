Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C5ISR Center engineer tests power generation equipment [Image 4 of 6]

    C5ISR Center engineer tests power generation equipment

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Daniel Lafontaine 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Mobile battlefield power is critical for the Army’s future. C5ISR Center electrical engineer Pearse Swail tests power generation equipment, in support of Army Project Manager Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems, designing automated equipment to decrease the time and personnel required to perform traditional testing.

