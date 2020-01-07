U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., addresses the virtual attendees of the virtual Community Town Hall July 1. During the town hall, representatives from housing, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Directorate of Public Works, Balfour Beatty, and Moncrief Army Health Clinic behavioral health to let attendees know what services are available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 14:46 Photo ID: 6270107 VIRIN: 200701-A-SO154-117 Resolution: 2585x3288 Size: 1.29 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200701-A-SO154-117 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.