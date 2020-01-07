Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200701-A-SO154-117 [Image 2 of 2]

    200701-A-SO154-117

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., addresses the virtual attendees of the virtual Community Town Hall July 1. During the town hall, representatives from housing, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Directorate of Public Works, Balfour Beatty, and Moncrief Army Health Clinic behavioral health to let attendees know what services are available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 14:46
    Photo ID: 6270107
    VIRIN: 200701-A-SO154-117
    Resolution: 2585x3288
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200701-A-SO154-117 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200701-A-SO154-033
    200701-A-SO154-117

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Housing service updates highlighted at town hall

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Town Hall
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Hankins
    Army Housing
    Beagle
    #ArmyHousing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT