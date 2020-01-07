Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200701-A-SO154-033 [Image 1 of 2]

    200701-A-SO154-033

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., hands Nathan Clinebelle, a visual information specialist with
    Videorama, a commanders coin for his assistance with virtual town halls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several garrison team members were recognized for their hard work and dedication to assist the installation’s training mission and supporting Families during a virtual Community Town Hall July 1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 14:46
    Photo ID: 6270106
    VIRIN: 200701-A-SO154-033
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200701-A-SO154-033 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200701-A-SO154-033
    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Town Hall
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Hankins
    Beagle

