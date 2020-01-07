U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., hands Nathan Clinebelle, a visual information specialist with

Videorama, a commanders coin for his assistance with virtual town halls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several garrison team members were recognized for their hard work and dedication to assist the installation’s training mission and supporting Families during a virtual Community Town Hall July 1.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 14:46 Photo ID: 6270106 VIRIN: 200701-A-SO154-033 Resolution: 3692x2688 Size: 1.87 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200701-A-SO154-033 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.