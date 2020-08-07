Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment

Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., visits the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center on July 8, 2020 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Representative Murphy discussed with providers the various services the clinic provides Marines and Sailors who may have suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury or TBI.



(Photo by USMC Lance Corporal Ginnie Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020