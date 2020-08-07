Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment [Image 7 of 7]

    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., visits the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center on July 8, 2020 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Representative Murphy speaks with Becky Tupaj, occupational therapist, about the various modalities offered for treating a Traumatic Brain Injury or TBI.

    (Photo by USMC Lance Corporal Ginnie Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 12:51
    Photo ID: 6269958
    VIRIN: 200708-M-CO135-1007
    Resolution: 4456x2971
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment [Image 7 of 7], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment
    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment
    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment
    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment
    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment
    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment
    Congressman Murphy visits Intrepid Spirit to discuss TBI treatment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Congress
    TBI
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT