USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment

SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to San Diego July 9. Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas)

