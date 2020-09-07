Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200709-N-NN369-1012
    SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to San Diego July 9. Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S.7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Paulauskas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 13:09
    Photo ID: 6269951
    VIRIN: 200709-N-NN369-1012
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jessica Paulauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Deployment
    TR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT