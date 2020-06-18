Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Discuss Future Partnership Opportunities with Kuwaiti Partners [Image 4 of 5]

    Task Force Spartan Discuss Future Partnership Opportunities with Kuwaiti Partners

    KUWAIT

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    ARIFJAN, KUWAIT--Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan met with Brig. Gen. Khaled Al Jutaili, Director of Moral Guidance for the Kuwaiti Military June 18, 2020. Brig. Gen. Khaled and Col. Sean Flynn, chief of staff for the 42nd Infantry Division, discussed future partnership opportunities and planning at the Moral Guidance and Public Relations Department. Throughout the exchange and due to COVID-19, all appropriate precautions were taken to include the wear of masks and frequent use of hand sanitizer. (Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

    This work, Task Force Spartan Discuss Future Partnership Opportunities with Kuwaiti Partners [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

