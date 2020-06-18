ARIFJAN, KUWAIT--Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan met with Brig. Gen. Khaled Al Jutaili, Director of Moral Guidance for the Kuwaiti Military June 18, 2020. Brig. Gen. Khaled and Col. Sean Flynn, chief of staff for the 42nd Infantry Division, discussed future partnership opportunities and planning at the Moral Guidance and Public Relations Department. Throughout the exchange and due to COVID-19, all appropriate precautions were taken to include the wear of masks and frequent use of hand sanitizer. (Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 07:16 Photo ID: 6269717 VIRIN: 200618-Z-ZS194-0001 Resolution: 4527x2978 Size: 4.38 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Spartan Discuss Future Partnership Opportunities with Kuwaiti Partners [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.