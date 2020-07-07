SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) – Ordinary Seaman James Mitchell, a civilian mariner assigned to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), stands lookout watch during an underway replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 04:57
|Photo ID:
|6269676
|VIRIN:
|200707-N-UA460-0003
|Resolution:
|2668x1838
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
