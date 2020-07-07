Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) [Image 2 of 3]

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) receives fuel from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during an underway replenishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 04:57
    Photo ID: 6269675
    VIRIN: 200707-N-UA460-0002
    Resolution: 2776x1910
    Size: 1014.47 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAS
    UNREP
    Replenishment
    Nimitz
    MSC
    TIppecanoe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT