USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) receives fuel from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during an underway replenishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 04:57
|Photo ID:
|6269675
|VIRIN:
|200707-N-UA460-0002
|Resolution:
|2776x1910
|Size:
|1014.47 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
