OKINAWA, JAPAN – A key component of both mission and community relations success is the relationship that 10th Support Group Commander, Col. Theodore White, maintains with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force 15th Brigade, represented here by Col. Manabu Shimamoto, the brigade’s deputy commander.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6269507
|VIRIN:
|191219-A-PP444-364
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part III of III [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Nancy Lugo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
