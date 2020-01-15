Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part III of III [Image 2 of 2]

    Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part III of III

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nancy Lugo 

    10th Support Group

    OKINAWA, JAPAN – A key component of both mission and community relations success is the relationship that 10th Support Group Commander, Col. Theodore White, maintains with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force 15th Brigade, represented here by Col. Manabu Shimamoto, the brigade’s deputy commander.

