Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part III of III

YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN – Col. Theodore White (center, holding a child), commander of the 10th Support Group, took an active part in maintaining important ties with the local community. Of course that task becomes much more pleasant when you bring Santa to children on a fire truck!

