    Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part III of III [Image 1 of 2]

    Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part III of III

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.19.2019

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nancy Lugo 

    10th Support Group

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN – Col. Theodore White (center, holding a child), commander of the 10th Support Group, took an active part in maintaining important ties with the local community. Of course that task becomes much more pleasant when you bring Santa to children on a fire truck!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part III of III [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Nancy Lugo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

