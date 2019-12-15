Date Taken: 12.15.2019 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 23:33 Photo ID: 6269504 VIRIN: 191215-A-PP444-806 Resolution: 6240x4276 Size: 3.79 MB Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part I of III [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Nancy Lugo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.