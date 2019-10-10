CAMP Lester , OKINAWA, JAPAN – 10th Support Group Commander Col. Theodore White and Command Sgt. Maj.

Kenneth Law slip into their roles as senior U.S. Army representatives on

Okinawa and take to the Armed Forces Network - Okinawa airwaves as they keep

the community informed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2019 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 23:33 Photo ID: 6269503 VIRIN: 160714-A-PP444-909 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 5.28 MB Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa’s Senior U.S. Army Officer Reflects on Two Years in Command, Part I of III [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Nancy Lugo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.