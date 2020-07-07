Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assist state authorities at four new COVID-19 testing sites, like this one at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, in order to better assist communities where there has been a recent uptick in the level of new cases and hospitalizations, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2020. While having provided support to over 30 testing sites from the beginning of the response, Louisiana Guardsmen aided in the testing of nearly 108,100 citizens to date. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby M. Valadie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 21:51 Photo ID: 6269482 VIRIN: 200707-Z-VU198-1025 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 648.78 KB Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard assists at new Baton Rouge COVID-19 testing sites [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.