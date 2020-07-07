Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard assists at new Baton Rouge COVID-19 testing sites [Image 1 of 3]

    La. Guard assists at new Baton Rouge COVID-19 testing sites

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assist state authorities at four new COVID-19 testing sites, like this one at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, in order to better assist communities where there has been a recent uptick in the level of new cases and hospitalizations, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2020. While having provided support to over 30 testing sites from the beginning of the response, Louisiana Guardsmen aided in the testing of nearly 108,100 citizens to date. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby M. Valadie)

