An SH-60B Sea Hawk Helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the guided missile frigate USS Preble (DDG 88). A carriage and tracks for the ship's recovery assistance, securing and traversing (RAST) system are on the deck below the helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2005
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 19:31
|Photo ID:
|6269454
|VIRIN:
|061110-N-JJ085-058
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|621.66 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Things Technical Open for Business [Image 2 of 2], by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All Things Technical Open for Business
LEAVE A COMMENT