All Things Technical Open for Business

An SH-60B Sea Hawk Helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the guided missile frigate USS Preble (DDG 88). A carriage and tracks for the ship's recovery assistance, securing and traversing (RAST) system are on the deck below the helicopter.

Date Taken: 10.08.2005