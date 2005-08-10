Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Things Technical Open for Business

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.08.2005

    Photo by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    An SH-60B Sea Hawk Helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the guided missile frigate USS Preble (DDG 88). A carriage and tracks for the ship's recovery assistance, securing and traversing (RAST) system are on the deck below the helicopter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2005
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 19:31
    Photo ID: 6269454
    VIRIN: 061110-N-JJ085-058
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 621.66 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Things Technical Open for Business [Image 2 of 2], by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    All Things Technical Open for Business

