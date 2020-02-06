Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Members of the RAST repair team on USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) with the newly-installed coating.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 19:31
    Photo ID: 6269455
    VIRIN: 200615-N-EL904-6268
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 9.75 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Things Technical Open for Business [Image 2 of 2], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pearl harbor naval shipyard
    phnsy
    phnsyimf
    phnsy & imf
    pearl harbor naval shipyard & imf

