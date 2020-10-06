Service With a Smile

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Code 1170 Command Career Counselor NC1 Ross McCray helps process PS2 Victoria Arnold at Military Personnel (MILPERS) in Bldg. 167. Code 1170 MILPERS Division provides prompt, professional, comprehensive, and courteous support for issues related to pay, personnel, and administration of the shipyard’s military personnel and for their family members.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
