Service With a Smile

Code 1143 Mail and File Assistant Ryan Namaka passes a file to Code 1143 File and Mail Clerk Talalelei Toomata at Bldg. 1670. Code 1143 Document Control is responsible for a wide variety of administrative support functions including preparing, processing, routing, distribution of messaging, mail, and correspondence.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6269418
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-JJ085-6873
|Resolution:
|3828x2624
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
