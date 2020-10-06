Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service With a Smile

    Service With a Smile

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Code 1143 Mail and File Assistant Ryan Namaka passes a file to Code 1143 File and Mail Clerk Talalelei Toomata at Bldg. 1670. Code 1143 Document Control is responsible for a wide variety of administrative support functions including preparing, processing, routing, distribution of messaging, mail, and correspondence.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
