Kansan’s receive assistance from mobile food Pantry

Kansas National Guardsmen and volunteers hand out boxes of fresh produce and dry goods at a mobile food pantry in Leavenworth, Kansas, June 26, 2020. The mobile food pantry is held three times a month in Leavenworth with boxes of food that are given to families to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

