Kansas National Guardsmen and volunteers hand out boxes of fresh produce and dry goods at a mobile food pantry in Leavenworth, Kansas, June 26, 2020. The mobile food pantry is held three times a month in Leavenworth with boxes of food that are given to families to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 16:04
|Photo ID:
|6269109
|VIRIN:
|200626-Z-EN947-1021
|Resolution:
|2868x2048
|Size:
|697.89 KB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kansan’s receive assistance from mobile food Pantry [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT