    Kansan’s receive assistance from mobile food Pantry [Image 4 of 5]

    Kansan’s receive assistance from mobile food Pantry

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Kansas National Guardsmen and volunteers hand out boxes of fresh produce and dry goods at a mobile food pantry in Leavenworth, Kansas, June 26, 2020. The mobile food pantry is held three times a month in Leavenworth with boxes of food that are given to families to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 16:04
    VIRIN: 200626-Z-EN947-1019
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansan’s receive assistance from mobile food Pantry [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

