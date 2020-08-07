USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill

200708-N-ZF088-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 08, 2020) Air department Sailors man a fire hose during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Mass casualty drills provide the ship’s medical and stretcher bearer team members the opportunity to treat simulated minor, serious and fatal injuries during realistic training scenarios. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

