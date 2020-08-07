Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Martinez 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200708-N-ZF088-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 08, 2020) Air department Sailors man a fire hose during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Mass casualty drills provide the ship’s medical and stretcher bearer team members the opportunity to treat simulated minor, serious and fatal injuries during realistic training scenarios. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 15:42
    Photo ID: 6269056
    VIRIN: 200708-N-ZF088-1004
    Resolution: 6316x4215
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Participate In A Mass Casualty Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Mass Casualty
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT