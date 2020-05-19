Gen. Paul Funk visits Fort Leavenworth

Gen. Paul Funk II, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command commanding general, presents coins to the team leads of the Tiger Teams, part of the U.S. Army Command General Staff College, at the Lewis and Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, May 5, 2020. The teams were made up of 40 soldiers who planned ways to decrease the burdens on company-level command teams. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

