    Gen. Paul Funk visits Fort Leavenworth [Image 1 of 6]

    Gen. Paul Funk visits Fort Leavenworth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center

    Gen. Paul Funk II (left), United States Army Training and Doctrine Command commanding general, and Lt. Gen. James Rainey (right), Combined Arms Center commanding general, listen to a brief about COVID-19 lessons learned at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, May 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 14:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Paul Funk visits Fort Leavenworth [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

