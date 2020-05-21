Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 2020 in the Virgin Islands

    Memorial Day 2020 in the Virgin Islands

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Virgin Islands National Guard firing squad renders a salute during a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony, held at the Verne I Richards Veterans Park, St. Croix, May 21.

    Due to COVID-19, the VI Department of Veterans Affairs, following safety guidelines and protocols mandated by the CDC and VI Department of Health coordinated a video presentation to commemorate VI Veterans who have paved the ultimate sacrifice to our Nation and Territory.

    IMAGE INFO

