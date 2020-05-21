The Virgin Islands National Guard firing squad renders a salute during a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony, held at the Verne I Richards Veterans Park, St. Croix, May 21.
Due to COVID-19, the VI Department of Veterans Affairs, following safety guidelines and protocols mandated by the CDC and VI Department of Health coordinated a video presentation to commemorate VI Veterans who have paved the ultimate sacrifice to our Nation and Territory.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6268590
|VIRIN:
|200521-A-JK506-059
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2020 in the Virgin Islands [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
