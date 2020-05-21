Memorial Day 2020 in the Virgin Islands

2nd Rasheed Escobar participates in a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony, held at the Verne I Richards Veterans Park, St. Croix, May 21.



Due to COVID-19, the VI Department of Veterans Affairs, following safety guidelines and protocols mandated by the CDC and VI Department of Health coordinated a video presentation to commemorate VI Veterans who have paved the ultimate sacrifice to our Nation and Territory.

