Dorm teardown

Construction workers tear out the Alexander Hall dormitory building's interior, July 2, 2020, during the initial stages of its renovation at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Constructed during 1993 and going into use in January 1994, the building's name is for U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Alexander, a campus NCO academy graduate who became the second Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

