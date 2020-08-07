Air National Guard campus dormitory renovation well underway

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | Construction workers tear out the Alexander Hall dormitory building's interior, July...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | Construction workers tear out the Alexander Hall dormitory building's interior, July 2, 2020, during the initial stages of its renovation at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Constructed during 1993 and going into use in January 1994, the building's name is for U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Alexander, a campus NCO academy graduate who became the second Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Construction workers were busy tearing out the Alexander Hall dormitory building's interior, July 2, 2020, during its renovation at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.



The refurbishment is part of a more extensive modernization of TEC's campus. Base civil engineer squadron officials said the project is similar to the renovation of Vitzthum Hall, an adjacent dormitory reopened in February 2018. TEC's enlisted professional military education classroom building, Morrisey Hall, is slated for a complete overhaul, starting sometime this Fall.



Renovations include new HVAC systems, lighting, wiring, windows, plumbing, and other work, which improve and update communications, energy efficiency, safety, capacity, and occupant comfort.



Constructed during 1993 and going into use in January 1994, Alexander Hall honors U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Alexander, a campus NCO academy graduate who became the second Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Air National Guard.



TEC is the Air National Guard's total force campus for U.S. Air Force EPME and PME and trains thousands of students annually.