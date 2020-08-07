Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard campus dormitory renovation well underway

    Dorm teardown

    Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | Construction workers tear out the Alexander Hall dormitory building's interior, July...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Construction workers were busy tearing out the Alexander Hall dormitory building's interior, July 2, 2020, during its renovation at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.

    The refurbishment is part of a more extensive modernization of TEC's campus. Base civil engineer squadron officials said the project is similar to the renovation of Vitzthum Hall, an adjacent dormitory reopened in February 2018. TEC's enlisted professional military education classroom building, Morrisey Hall, is slated for a complete overhaul, starting sometime this Fall.

    Renovations include new HVAC systems, lighting, wiring, windows, plumbing, and other work, which improve and update communications, energy efficiency, safety, capacity, and occupant comfort.

    Constructed during 1993 and going into use in January 1994, Alexander Hall honors U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Alexander, a campus NCO academy graduate who became the second Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Air National Guard.

    TEC is the Air National Guard's total force campus for U.S. Air Force EPME and PME and trains thousands of students annually.

    TEC
    construction
    Lynn Alexander

