A U.S. Soldier bids farewell to Col. Steven M. Pierce and his family during a change of command ceremony at the Von Steuben Community Center in Ansbach, Germany, July 8, 2020. During the ceremony Col. Steven M. Pierce relinquished command to Col. Karen E. Hobart. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 09:41
|Photo ID:
|6268465
|VIRIN:
|200708-A-IY962-0002
|Resolution:
|4753x3169
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS
