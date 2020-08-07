U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony

Col. Michael Gibson, left, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, South Carolina Army National Guard, sanitizes his hands before bidding farewell to Col. Steven M. Pierce and his family during a change of command ceremony at the Von Steuben Community Center in Ansbach, Germany, July 8, 2020. During the ceremony Col. Steven M. Pierce relinquished command to Col. Karen E. Hobart. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)



