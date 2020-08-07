Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Col. Michael Gibson, left, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, South Carolina Army National Guard, sanitizes his hands before bidding farewell to Col. Steven M. Pierce and his family during a change of command ceremony at the Von Steuben Community Center in Ansbach, Germany, July 8, 2020. During the ceremony Col. Steven M. Pierce relinquished command to Col. Karen E. Hobart. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
     

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 09:41
    Photo ID: 6268466
    VIRIN: 200708-A-IY962-0003
    Resolution: 4189x2792
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Carolina Army National Guard
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT