75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules during loading and unloading operations in Somalia, July 3, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

