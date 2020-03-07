75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Nguyen, combat medic specialist, assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides security for a 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) C-130J Super Hercules during unloading operations in Somalia, July 3, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

